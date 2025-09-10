Warren came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Tigers, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out five.

The right-hander made only one real mistake over 91 pitches (59 strikes), which resulted in a two-run homer by Parker Meadows in the fifth inning, and Warren left the mound with the score tied 2-2 before the Yankees' bullpen melted down in the seventh. It was his first quality start since Aug. 11 and his sixth of the season, and Warren continues to supply New York with reliable outings, posting a 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 30:10 K:BB over 36.1 innings since the beginning of August. He lines up to make his next start in a crucial AL East road matchup this weekend against the Red Sox.