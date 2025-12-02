Drummond (knee) participated in Tuesday's morning shootaround, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Drummond left Sunday's game against the Hawks early and did not return due to right knee soreness, but he's carrying a questionable tag for Tuesday's game against the Wizards on the official injury report. For what it's worth, Drummond was wearing a starter's practice jersey at the morning shootaround -- Joel Embiid (knee) has already been ruled out.