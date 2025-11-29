An MRI revealed no structural damage to Drummond's right knee, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Drummond injured his right knee during the first half of the 76ers' 115-103 win over the Nets on Friday, and the veteran center was unable to return to the contest. The good news is that Drummond appears to have avoided a serious injury, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be available to play Sunday against the Hawks. Adem Bona would be poised for a larger role if Drummond were to miss time.