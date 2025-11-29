76ers' Andre Drummond: No structural damage to knee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
An MRI revealed no structural damage to Drummond's right knee, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Drummond injured his right knee during the first half of the 76ers' 115-103 win over the Nets on Friday, and the veteran center was unable to return to the contest. The good news is that Drummond appears to have avoided a serious injury, though it remains to be seen whether he'll be available to play Sunday against the Hawks. Adem Bona would be poised for a larger role if Drummond were to miss time.
More News
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Won't return Friday•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Exits game with right leg injury•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Dominates glass in Sunday's loss•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Strong double-double in win•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Double-doubles in loss•
-
76ers' Andre Drummond: Powers way to another double-double•