Drummond chipped in 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 102-100 victory over the Celtics.

Drummond has been a solid contributor for the Sixers in two consecutive spot starts while Joe Embiid shakes off a knee injury. Drummond has recorded a double-double in back-to-back appearances and now has three on the young campaign in 10 games. The big man should continue to provide fantasy value on the boards and in the scoring column while filling in for Embiid.