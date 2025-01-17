Now Playing

Drummond (toe) fully participated in Friday's practice, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Drummond has missed Philadelphia's previous six contests due to a left toe sprain. While the 76ers have yet to release an injury report for Saturday's game versus the Pacers, coach Nick Nurse expects Drummond to be available, per Austin Krell of OnPattison.com.

