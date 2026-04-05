Payne was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring Sunday and will be re-evaluated in "approximately two weeks," Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Payne suffered a hamstring strain during Saturday's 116-93 loss to Detroit, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the diagnosis. As a result, the 31-year-old will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. He will also miss the Play-In Tournament -- assuming the 76ers can remain above the Raptors, Hornets, Magic and Heat in the standings -- and likely at least a few playoff games Philadelphia advances. While Payne is out of commission, Quentin Grimes is likely to pick up plenty of minutes at point guard off the bench behind Tyrese Maxey.