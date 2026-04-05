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Payne suffered a right hamstring strain and won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

He'll finish the night early with two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in nine minutes. Quentin Grimes may pick up a handful of minutes with this news.

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