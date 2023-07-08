Springer collected 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-8 FT), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 32 minutes of Saturday's 110-101 win over New York during Summer League.

Springer finished the contest with a game-high 23 points while shooting 57 percent from the field. After appearing in just 18 games across his first two seasons in Philly, Springer has been putting on a show this summer and will look to earn a more permanent spot on the team's NBA roster.