Embiid (illness) is considered questionable for Friday's game versus the Knicks, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid reportedly worked out in the Sixers' facility Thursday, which seemingly bodes well for his availability Friday. Still, the questionable tag suggests he's not guaranteed to take the floor, and it's unclear if any lingering effects of the illness could limit his workload even if he gets the green light. More clarification on his status should arrive on game day.