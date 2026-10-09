Embiid closed with six points (1-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to Brooklyn.

After sitting out the first preseason game, Embiid made his first appearance for the new-look 76ers, turning in an indifferent performance. Although he managed to chip in across the board, he struggled from the field and was careless with the ball, racking up a team-high eight turnovers. It was certainly encouraging to see him suiting up for a preseason game, indicating that he should be ready to go for opening night.