Embiid closed with 20 points (7-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 win over Toronto.

After a 2-for-9 showing from the field during Tuesday's 123-101 loss to Boston, Embiid found more of a groove to help the 76ers improve to 10-3 on the season Thursday. The better news is that he went back to the locker room during the first quarter with an apparent right knee injury and was able to quickly return, seemingly no worse for wear. Embiid finished out the victory with minimal fantasy contributions in addition to his scoring, and managers will have to hope he can bring up his efficiency, as he's shooting just 33.3 percent overall through six contests in November.