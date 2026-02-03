Oubre totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Monday's 128-113 victory over the Clippers.

Oubre is expected to be the prime beneficiary of Paul George's (suspension) absence, and he kicked off the stint with a decent total. The 11th-year pro is averaging 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals this season, but those numbers will likely rise over the next month.