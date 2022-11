Thybulle (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Atlanta, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Thybulle is dealing with tenosynovitis in his left ankle, which has forced him to miss three consecutive contests. Even if he's available, the fourth-year wing is averaging only 1.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game, so he can safely be ignored in most fantasy formats.