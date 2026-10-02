Thybulle has made an immediate impact defensively during his first training camp with the Lakers, recording at least seven steals through the team's first two practices, according to Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com.

Head coach JJ Redick specifically highlighted Thybulle's ability to disrupt passing lanes, joking that his teammates need to learn not to throw the ball when the veteran wing is positioned to make a play. Thybulle's defensive ability should give him a strong opportunity to earn consistent minutes as Los Angeles sorts through a crowded competition on the wing.