Thybulle notched 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks across 26 minutes during Sunday's 131-123 victory over Phoenix.

With Austin Reaves (heel) sidelined, Thybulle attempted a few more shots than normal and scored in double figures for the first time this month. The veteran forward was also productive on the defensive end, as he led all players in steals. He's recorded multiple swipes in six straight games, averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 0.7 assists across 24.5 minutes per contest during that span.