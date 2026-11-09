Thybulle ended with four points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four steals in 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-116 win over Detroit.

Thybulle struggled to contribute offensively but made a significant impact on the defensive end, leading both teams with four steals. The veteran wing remained in the starting lineup and played nearly 30 minutes despite his limited scoring involvement. His ability to generate steals gives him considerable value for fantasy managers targeting defensive categories, though his lack of offensive production limits his overall appeal.