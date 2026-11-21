Thybulle ended with 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 106-104 win over Sacramento.

Thybulle bounced back from a quiet night against Utah, catching fire from beyond the arc and setting up Quentin Grimes for the go-ahead three. The defensive specialist has been a surprisingly reliable shooter this season, hitting better than 40 percent from deep. With Austin Reaves (heel) sidelined, Thybulle continues to hold down a starting spot.