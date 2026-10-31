Thybulle racked up 10 points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and three steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 112-95 loss to the Warriors.

Thybulle reached double figures for the Lakers, getting most of his points at the free-throw line and adding three steals. The wing's defense has earned him a starting role, though he picked up a technical foul in the fourth quarter as the game got away from Los Angeles. His minutes could fluctuate depending on the status of Ziaire Williams (foot), who is day-to-day.