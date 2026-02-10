This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
76ers' Quentin Grimes: Deemed questionable
Grimes (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Grimes was out sick Monday against Portland, and the 25-year-old is at risk of missing a second straight game because of the illness. If he can't play Wednesday, Kyle Lowry could remain in the rotation and see a significant bump in playing time.