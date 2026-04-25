Grimes recorded two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Grimes has chosen the worst time to go cold from the floor, having now scored a total of just 15 points during this series. During that three-game span, he has averaged just 5.0 points and 1.0 three-pointers in 20.1 minutes per contest. If Philadelphia hopes to force the series into a sixth or even seventh game, the team will likely need more from Grimes.