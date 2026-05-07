Grimes produced seven points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-102 loss to the Knicks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Grimes led the bench in minutes once again. However, he didn't do much to show for it, contributing only seven points. With a combined 12 points in the last two games, the 25-year-old will look to turn it around in Game 3 on Friday night. While Grimes can get hot from a production standpoint, his volatility on the scoring end doesn't make him an appealing option for fantasy managers, even with the potential for more offensive opportunities if Joel Embiid (hip, ankle) misses another game.