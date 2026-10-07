Grimes logged 12 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 124-98 loss to the Warriors.

Grimes is in an interesting spot after coming over from Philadelphia, as the starting wing spot seems ripe for the taking. Putting Grimes there would put the Lakers at a height disadvantage against most teams, which is why rookie Cameron Carr will immediately enter the conversation at the position. Los Angeles' lineup scheme is unique, with Luka Doncic assuming a multi-pronged role in the offense, and while pairing Grimes and Austin Reaves with the All-Star isn't entirely unreasonable, there's no question that it's the Lakers' most uncertain position heading into the regular season.