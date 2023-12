Covington (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

As expected, Covington has been upgraded from probable to available. With Joel Embiid (hamstring) out, Covington's role in the frontcourt could expand. Over his last six games, Covington has averaged 2.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in 16.0 minutes per game.