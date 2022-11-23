Milton racked up 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-106 victory over Brooklyn.

Since Tyrese Maxey (foot) went down in the first half against Milwaukee on Nov. 18, Milton has emerged as Philadelphia's top point guard. Over his last three games, Milton has averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 56.1 percent from the field. Maxey is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, so Milton figures to be a quality fantasy play over the next month.