The 76ers exercised the $2 million team option on Milton's contract Tuesday, Noah Levick of NBC Sports reports.

Milton made 55 appearances and averaged 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 21.4 minutes last season -- his fourth with Philadelphia. The 76ers swapped Danny Green for De'Anthony Melton ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, so as of now, it appears like Philadelphia will have a similar backcourt dynamic, which means Milton will likely garner another inconsistent role behind James Harden and Tyrese Maxey.