Milton will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Derek Bodner of DailySix.com reports.
With Tyrese Maxey (foot) shelved three-plus weeks, Milton may join the starting five until he returns. Milton saw 31 minutes during Friday's win over the Bucks, and he posted 15 points, six assists, three rebounds and one steal.
