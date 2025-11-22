Edgecombe is questionable for Sunday's game against the Heat due to left calf tightness, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Edgecombe must have tweaked his calf during Thursday's win in Milwaukee, and now he's in danger of missing Sunday's game. We'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at Sunday's shootaround, but if he's not able to give it a go, that would open up minutes for Quentin Grimes, Justin Edwards and Eric Gordon.