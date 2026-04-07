Bal became a free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Grizzlies expired.

Bal ended his 10-day stint with Memphis with his best performance yet, drilling six of the Grizzlies' NBA-record-tying 29 three-pointers in Monday's 142-126 loss to the Cavaliers on his way to finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and one steal in 37 minutes. Overall, Bal shot 41.3 percent from the field and 43.3 percent from downtown while averaging 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 triples, 1.7 assists and 1.0 steals in 27.3 minutes per contest over his first six NBA games. The Grizzlies will have the ability to re-sign Bal to a rest-of-season deal and could look to finalize a new contract for the undrafted rookie ahead of their next game Wednesday in Denver.