Bal is in the Grizzlies' starting lineup against the Jazz on Friday.

The Grizzlies have seven players ruled out for Friday's game (and seven more done for the rest of the season), so Bal will be in the starting lineup for the first time in his NBA career. He is on his second 10-day contract with Memphis, and across seven regular-season games he is averaging 9.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 2.1 threes and 1.1 steals over 29.0 minutes per contest.