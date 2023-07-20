The Magic signed Schofield to a two-way contract Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Schofield will return to Orlando for 2023-24 after spending the last two seasons with the Magic. He made 37 appearances last season and will split time between the G League and NBA this year.
