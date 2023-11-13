Schofield isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Schofield didn't appear in any of the Osceola Magic's first two games of the G League season this past weekend, but the two-way player's exclusion from Monday's injury report suggests he's healthy heading into Tuesday's matchup with Brooklyn. The 26-year-old has appeared in just one of the parent club's first nine games, totaling five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) in a five-minute cameo in the Magic's 120-101 win over the Lakers on Nov. 4.