Simmons is finalizing a contract buyout with the Nets on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Charania relays that once Simmons becomes a free agent, the point guard will meet with the Cavaliers and Clippers, with NBA reporter Chris Haynes adding the Rockets to the mix as well. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick's career started great in Philadelphia, but he was never able to reach his potential as injuries and unaggressive play marred his career, especially after moving to Brooklyn over the last three seasons. If Simmons joins a contender, he'll likely be used as a defensive option off the bench, limiting his overall fantasy value.