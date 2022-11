Sampson finished with 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 119-102 win over Wisconsin.

Sampson reached the double-digit scoring mark for the second time this season, his second highest point total since he scored 13 points Nov. 13 against Windy City. Sampson has averaged 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in seven games this year.