The Hornets waived McGowens on Saturday, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McGowens spent the first two years of his career with the Hornets, and he averaged 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 16.0 minutes per game. The 21-year-old will enter free agency after starting in 14 of the Hornets' 59 games last season, during which he averaged 9.1 points and shot 46.7 percent from the field.