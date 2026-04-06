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Pelicans' Bryce McGowens: Won't play Tuesday
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1 min read
McGowens (toe) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.
McGowens hasn't played since March 8 due to a fractured toe and remains without a clear timetable for a return. He can be considered doubtful ahead of New Orleans' final two regular-season games.
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