McGowens finished with seven points (2-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, two steals and one block across 12 minutes in Tuesday's 116-110 preseason win over the Thunder.

McGowens played well enough offensively. However, he shined defensively to help the Pelicans pick up the win to begin the preseason. The 23-year-old appeared in 42 regular-season games for New Orleans in 2025-26, averaging career highs in points (8.1), rebounds (2.1) and assists (1.5) over 21.0 minutes per contest. McGowens might not see consistent minutes for the Pelicans during the 2026-27 campaign, though he may be more involved throughout the season if there are injuries.