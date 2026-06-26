Bucks' AJ Green: Could maintain role

Green should continue playing a significant role despite Milwaukee's influx of young wings, Amir Mortameni of SI.com reports.

The sharpshooter established himself as one of the league's better perimeter specialists last season, and his floor spacing should remain valuable as the Bucks integrate Brayden Burries and Nate Ament into the rotation. While the rookies could eventually eat into his minutes, Green projects to remain one of Milwaukee's most reliable veterans on the wing following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.