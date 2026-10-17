Green finished with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and two rebounds across 19 minutes in Friday's 128-127 preseason overtime win over Indiana.

Green didn't play against the Bulls on Wednesday, but he was on the court to finish the preseason. He shot the ball well, though he didn't add much beyond his contributions from behind the three-point line. The 27-year-old is coming off his most productive season in 2025-26, averaging 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists, all career highs, over 29.1 minutes per contest in 78 regular-season games. He also shot over 40.0 percent from deep for the fourth consecutive season.