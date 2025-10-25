Green posted nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), a rebound and a steal over 26 minutes in Friday's 122-116 win over the Raptors.

Green has made three three-pointers in back-to-back games and is shooting at an insane 60 percent clip from beyond the arc to start the season. While his efficiency will not be sustainable long-term, it's great to see Green involved with Milwaukee's offense, and he will be an elite source of three-pointers for fantasy managers all season long.