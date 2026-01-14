Coffey posted 10 points (3-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, one block and two steals in nine minutes during Tuesday's 139-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Coffey joined a number of his teammates on the floor during garbage time, taking advantage of what was arguably the worst loss of the season. The move to Milwaukee has done nothing for Coffey's value, both in real life and fantasy. In 23 appearances, he has averaged 1.8 points in 7.7 minutes, leaving him well outside the top 400 in standard formats.