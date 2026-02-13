Portis collected 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and four steals in 29 minutes during Thursday's 110-93 win over the Thunder.

Portis bounced back from a dud Wednesday against the Magic, as he was held to four points, two rebounds and one steal in 16 minutes. He looked rejuvenated Thursday night by leading the Milwaukee bench in scoring. Portis also paced the team on the defensive end with four steals, his best effort through 51 games this season.