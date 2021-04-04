Lopez tallied 26 points (11-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes Saturday in the Bucks' 129-128 win over the Kings.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) sidelined, Lopez stepped up to finish second on the Bucks in scoring behind Jrue Holiday (33 points). Lopez's offense came on some unsustainable shooting, so fantasy managers should expect the center to take a step back Tuesday against the Warriors, especially if Antetokounmpo is available. Lopez had averaged only 7.6 points on 44.1 percent shooting from the field in the Bucks' previous five games.