Clippers' Brook Lopez: Near double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lopez logged nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 116-103 win over the Mavericks.
Lopez grabbed double-digit rebounds for the first time since Feb. 20 but scored in single digits for a third straight game. Over his last 14 appearances, Lopez has averaged 10.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 blocks in 27.1 minutes.
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