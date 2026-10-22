Lopez closed with 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 27 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 121-96 win over Sacramento.

The 38-year-old managed only one double-double in 75 regular-season games last season, but Lopez wasted no time matching that total in 2026-27. He's been used mainly as a stretch big in recent years, hurting his rebounding numbers, but with only the unproven Isaiah Jackson ahead of him on the depth chart at center, Lopez could see more traditional usage near the basket and reverse that trend to some degree.