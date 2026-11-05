Lopez logged 20 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 overtime loss to the Heat.

Lopez drew his second straight start and responded with one of his better outings of the season. That's a notable improvement after Isaiah Jackson outscored him 19-12 off the bench Monday. The veteran's ability to stretch the floor and protect the rim gives him streaming appeal while he holds the starting job, though Jackson's emergence could make the center minutes a timeshare.