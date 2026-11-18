Lopez closed with 23 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to the Jazz.

Lopez led the team in scoring, bouncing back after a quiet night against Charlotte and stretching the floor effectively from deep. Even in his 19th NBA season, the 38-year-old big man is averaging 14.1 points per game and is providing a veteran presence on a struggling squad. With Yanic Konan Niederhauser (foot) out, Lopez remains the Clippers' primary option at center.