Lopez amassed three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 21 minutes during Monday's 116-104 loss to the Rockets.

Lopez delivered a disappointing performance, especially after having averaged 20.0 points per game over his previous five appearances. Isaiah Jackson and Yanic Konan Niederhauser combined for 26 minutes off the bench, and if that becomes a trend going forward, Lopez's fantasy upside will decrease quickly. He's valuable as a streaming option at center when he receives a fair share of playing time and offensive touches, but if that's not the case, his upside is fairly limited in other categories, especially the defensive ones.