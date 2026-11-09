Lopez registered 20 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Sunday's 139-123 win over New Orleans.

Making his third straight start, this time with Isaiah Jackson (groin) sidelined, Lopez hit for 20 points for a second straight game. The 38-year-old center had evolved into a stretch big during his stint in Milwaukee, but he's rediscovering his skills as a rebounder with the Clippers -- during his three starts, he's averaging 17.3 points, 7.0 boards, 1.3 threes, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 27.7 minutes while shooting 65.6 percent from the floor.