Lopez chipped in 26 points (11-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over the Thunder.

Lopez led Los Angeles in scoring and came up big late, hitting a pair of baskets during the closing 7-0 run that sealed the win. The veteran center has given the Clippers more offense than expected, stretching the floor while still holding his own inside. He'll look to keep the good vibes going Sunday against the Hornets.