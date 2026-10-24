Lopez finished with 22 points (8-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and three blocks across 20 minutes during Friday's 125-117 loss to the Lakers.

Lopez was the Clippers' most efficient bench scorer, missing only one of his nine shots and scoring 15 of his 22 points in the first half while adding three blocks. The 38-year-old backup center has opened the season with two productive games, following up a 17-point, 11-rebound effort in Wednesday's win over Sacramento. His veteran presence has been one of the bright spots on a young Clippers roster in the first week of the season.